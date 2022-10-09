Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 1.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 79,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,673,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 276.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
