Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 1.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 79,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,673,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 276.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc purchased 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hao Peter Liu purchased 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,288.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,415,833 shares of company stock valued at $17,149,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

