SOS Amazonia (SOSAMZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32,013.53

SOS Amazonia (SOSAMZ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. SOS Amazonia has a total market cap of $32,013.53 and approximately $104,924.00 worth of SOS Amazonia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOS Amazonia has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One SOS Amazonia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOS Amazonia Token Profile

SOS Amazonia’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. SOS Amazonia’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. SOS Amazonia’s official Twitter account is @tokensosamazon1?t=caewh0-br-cryp6corpotw&s=08 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOS Amazonia is www.tokensosamazonia.com.

SOS Amazonia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOS Amazonia (SOSAMZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOS Amazonia has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SOS Amazonia is 0.00015854 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensosamazonia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOS Amazonia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOS Amazonia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOS Amazonia using one of the exchanges listed above.

