Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.15

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.15 and traded as low as $41.60. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 19,882 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Articles

