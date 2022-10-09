Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

SSBK stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

