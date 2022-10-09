Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $109,180.12 and approximately $5,027.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2 launched on September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 tokens. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spaceswap MILK2 is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spaceswap MILK2 has a current supply of 7,441,642.04074359 with 7,376,937.36202074 in circulation. The last known price of Spaceswap MILK2 is 0.01543467 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,874.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spaceswap.app/.”

