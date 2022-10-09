SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $31,001.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,746,891 coins and its circulating supply is 11,869,378 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

