SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

