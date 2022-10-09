Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £122.50 ($148.02) target price on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($126.87) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX opened at £105.65 ($127.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £108.01 and its 200-day moving average is £109.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,498.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £102.39 ($123.72) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($123,719.19).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

