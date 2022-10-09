Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 1.5 %

PAPR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.