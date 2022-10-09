Spire Wealth Management Buys 793 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

LH opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.47.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

