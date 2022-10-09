Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 874,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 3,248,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 594,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYCB opened at $8.45 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

