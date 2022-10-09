Spire Wealth Management Purchases 10,628 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.