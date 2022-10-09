Spire Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 581.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $843.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.39. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

