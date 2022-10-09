Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,654 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $424,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

