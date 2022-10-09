Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Splintershards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2018. Splintershards’ total supply is 938,233,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Splintershards is peakd.com/@splinterlands. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/splinterlands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Splintershards is splinterlands.com.

Splintershards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splintershards (SPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Splintershards has a current supply of 938,233,078.085526 with 824,190,157.2170324 in circulation. The last known price of Splintershards is 0.07058814 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,004,765.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://splinterlands.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

