Sporty (SPORTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,639.00

Sporty (SPORTY) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Sporty has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sporty token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sporty has a market cap of $21,691.83 and $10,639.00 worth of Sporty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sporty Token Profile

Sporty’s launch date was July 11th, 2022. Sporty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sporty is medium.com/@sporty_official. Sporty’s official Twitter account is @sporty_official. The official website for Sporty is sporty.game.

Sporty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sporty (SPORTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sporty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sporty is 0.00004213 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $154.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporty.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sporty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sporty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sporty using one of the exchanges listed above.

