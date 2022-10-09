Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

