Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

