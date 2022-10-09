Squid Game 2.0 Price Down 26.1% This Week (SQUID)

Squid Game 2.0 (SQUID) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Squid Game 2.0 has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Squid Game 2.0 token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Squid Game 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $26,883.04 and approximately $17,134.00 worth of Squid Game 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Squid Game 2.0

Squid Game 2.0 launched on June 14th, 2022. Squid Game 2.0’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Squid Game 2.0’s official website is squidtwo.io. Squid Game 2.0’s official Twitter account is @squidgame_two.

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game 2.0 (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game 2.0 has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game 2.0 is 0.00000027 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidtwo.io/.”

