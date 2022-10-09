srnArt Gallery (SACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $61.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $58,823.89 and approximately $61.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art. The official message board for srnArt Gallery is srnart1616.medium.com. srnArt Gallery’s official website is srnartgallery.com.

srnArt Gallery Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “srnArt Gallery (SACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. srnArt Gallery has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 4,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of srnArt Gallery is 0.01470597 USD and is down -17.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://srnartgallery.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

