St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,370. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. St. James’s Place traded as low as GBX 986.08 ($11.91) and last traded at GBX 995 ($12.02), with a volume of 44478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995.60 ($12.03).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STJ. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.33 ($19.02).

Insider Transactions at St. James’s Place

In related news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,131.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

