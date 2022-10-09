Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89,943.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $529,798.63 and approximately $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 tokens. The Reddit community for Standard Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/standarddefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Standard Protocol is apps.standard.tech. The official message board for Standard Protocol is blog.standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standardweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Standard Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol (STND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Standard Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,427,323.869016 in circulation. The last known price of Standard Protocol is 0.03935981 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $69,131.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apps.standard.tech.”

