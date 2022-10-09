Star Wars Cat (SWCAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,968.00

Star Wars Cat (SWCAT) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Star Wars Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Star Wars Cat has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Star Wars Cat has a total market cap of $92.18 and approximately $8,968.00 worth of Star Wars Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Star Wars Cat

Star Wars Cat launched on May 5th, 2021. Star Wars Cat’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,710,640 tokens. Star Wars Cat’s official Twitter account is @starwarscat_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Star Wars Cat is catplanet.finance/#.

Star Wars Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Wars Cat (SWCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Star Wars Cat has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Wars Cat is 0.00000047 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catplanet.finance/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Wars Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Star Wars Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Star Wars Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

