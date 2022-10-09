Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.64 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Starcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003314 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Starcoin Token Profile

Starcoin (CRYPTO:STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,893,437 tokens. Starcoin’s official message board is starcoin.medium.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @starcoinstc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starcoin’s official website is starcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Starcoin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Starcoin has a current supply of 3,185,136,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starcoin is 0.0364277 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,593.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.