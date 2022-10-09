State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion.

State Street Stock Down 2.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $62.11 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in State Street by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 136,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.