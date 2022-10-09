Statik (STATIK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,545.00

Statik (STATIK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Statik has a total market capitalization of $54,402.47 and $36,545.00 worth of Statik was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Statik has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Statik token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Statik Profile

Statik’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Statik’s official Twitter account is @thorusfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Statik is thorus.fi.

Buying and Selling Statik

According to CryptoCompare, “Statik (STATIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Statik has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Statik is 0.70366101 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorus.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Statik directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Statik should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Statik using one of the exchanges listed above.

