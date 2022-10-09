Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $90.15 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00680360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015501 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007993 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

