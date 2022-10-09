Stelia (STELIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,860.00

Stelia (STELIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Stelia has traded down 65.1% against the dollar. One Stelia token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stelia has a market cap of $31,607.17 and approximately $21,860.00 worth of Stelia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stelia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stelia Token Profile

Stelia was first traded on June 12th, 2022. Stelia’s total supply is 3,720,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,280,000 tokens. Stelia’s official Twitter account is @steliafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stelia is stelia.finance.

Buying and Selling Stelia

According to CryptoCompare, “Stelia (STELIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stelia has a current supply of 3,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stelia is 0.00055625 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $166.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stelia.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stelia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stelia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stelia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stelia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stelia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.