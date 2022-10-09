Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

