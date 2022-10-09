Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:SCM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.