Step C (STC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Step C (STC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Step C has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step C token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Step C has a market cap of $27,125.84 and approximately $25,474.00 worth of Step C was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.75 or 1.00019115 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006811 BTC.
- Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003517 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046920 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010207 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064025 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022273 BTC.
About Step C
Step C is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2022. Step C’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Step C’s official Twitter account is @stepc_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step C is stepc.app.
