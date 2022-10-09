Step Hero Soul (STEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,192.00

Step Hero Soul (STEP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Step Hero Soul has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero Soul token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero Soul has a market cap of $253.53 and $16,192.00 worth of Step Hero Soul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Step Hero Soul

Step Hero Soul launched on September 22nd, 2021. Step Hero Soul’s total supply is 3,188,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Step Hero Soul is stephero.medium.com. Step Hero Soul’s official Twitter account is @stepheronfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step Hero Soul is stephero.io. The Reddit community for Step Hero Soul is https://reddit.com/r/stepheronfts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero Soul (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Step Hero Soul has a current supply of 3,188,252.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step Hero Soul is 0.0001415 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stephero.io/.”

