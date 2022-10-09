StepD Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEPD)

StepD (STEPD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, StepD has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One StepD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StepD has a total market cap of $0.29 and $15,643.00 worth of StepD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StepD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About StepD

StepD’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. StepD’s total supply is 5,999,985,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,412 tokens. StepD’s official website is stepd.finance/index.html. StepD’s official Twitter account is @stepofdoge.

Buying and Selling StepD

According to CryptoCompare, “StepD (STEPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepD has a current supply of 5,999,985,587.835592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepD is 0.00000776 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepd.finance/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StepD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StepD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StepD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StepD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.