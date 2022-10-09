STEPINU Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (STEPI)

STEPINU (STEPI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, STEPINU has traded 80.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. STEPINU has a market capitalization of $19,842.84 and $21,142.00 worth of STEPINU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEPINU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About STEPINU

STEPINU launched on April 24th, 2022. STEPINU’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEPINU’s official message board is t.me/stepinucommunity. STEPINU’s official Twitter account is @stepinu_network. The official website for STEPINU is stepinu.app.

Buying and Selling STEPINU

According to CryptoCompare, “STEPINU (STEPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STEPINU has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STEPINU is 0.00019843 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stepinu.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEPINU directly using U.S. dollars.

