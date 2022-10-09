Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Shares Up 2.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

