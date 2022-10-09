StepWell (STW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,733.99

StepWell (STW) traded 97.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. StepWell has a market cap of $4,733.99 and approximately $14,286.00 worth of StepWell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StepWell token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StepWell has traded 98% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StepWell alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About StepWell

StepWell’s launch date was August 24th, 2022. StepWell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000,000 tokens. StepWell’s official message board is medium.com/@stepwellapp. StepWell’s official website is www.stepwell.app. The Reddit community for StepWell is https://reddit.com/r/stepwell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StepWell’s official Twitter account is @stepwellapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StepWell

According to CryptoCompare, “StepWell (STW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepWell has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepWell is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stepwell.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepWell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StepWell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StepWell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StepWell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StepWell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.