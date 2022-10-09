STFU Labs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,393.00 (STFU)

STFU Labs (STFU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One STFU Labs token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00006961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STFU Labs has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. STFU Labs has a total market capitalization of $130,349.72 and approximately $13,393.00 worth of STFU Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STFU Labs

STFU Labs’ launch date was September 14th, 2022. STFU Labs’ total supply is 94,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,000 tokens. STFU Labs’ official Twitter account is @stfulabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. STFU Labs’ official message board is stfulabs.medium.com. STFU Labs’ official website is stfulabs.com.

STFU Labs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STFU Labs (STFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STFU Labs has a current supply of 94,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STFU Labs is 1.40225862 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,038.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stfulabs.com.”

