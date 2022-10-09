STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,339.00

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has a total market capitalization of $90,959.38 and $17,339.00 worth of STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game Token Profile

STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s launch date was March 24th, 2022. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,297,111 tokens. The official message board for STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game is medium.com/@stickman_battleground. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s official Twitter account is @stickman_stman. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game’s official website is stman.io.

Buying and Selling STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game

According to CryptoCompare, “STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game (STMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game has a current supply of 230,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game is 0.0033247 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $134.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stman.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STMAN | Stickman’s Battleground NFT Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

