StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.19 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

