StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Tarena International stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

