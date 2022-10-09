StockNews.com Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

