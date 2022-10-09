StockNews.com Upgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

