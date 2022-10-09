StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

