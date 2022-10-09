StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $261,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

