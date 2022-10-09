StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

