Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $83.26 million and $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,828,075 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,803,055.405998 in circulation. The last known price of Stratis is 0.62246615 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $207,578,395.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

