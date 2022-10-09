Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 113.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $84,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

