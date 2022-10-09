Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $685,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

