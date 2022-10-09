Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $874,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.