Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,536 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

XT stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.