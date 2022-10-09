Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,732 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.43 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.